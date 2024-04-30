New Beats Solo Buds Take An Unexpected Route To Combine A Tiny Case With A Tiny Price

Beats is shaking up its entry-level wireless earbuds, with the new Beats Solo Buds offering extended battery life in a much smaller case, priced at $79.99. Replacing the current Beats Studio Buds, the new Solo Buds take up less space in your pocket, but still deliver the company's longest earbud battery life so far.

In fact, Beats claims, the Solo Buds case is 40% smaller than its Studio Buds+ case. The earbuds themselves have twice the battery life of Studio Buds+, despite Solo Buds being less than half the price.

Beats

The secret to making Beats Solo Buds so small is that, unlike most wireless earbuds, the charging case doesn't have a battery of its own. Instead, it's just used to transport the earbuds, and to connect them to a USB-C charger. The Solo Buds themselves offer up to 18 hours of battery life, Beats says, with a five minute charge enough to add an hour's worth of music playback. That includes when plugged into an iPhone 15 or USB-C-equipped Android device.