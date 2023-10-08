Voice Isolation Vs Wide Spectrum On iPhone And iPad Explained

Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum are two hidden iPhone features that help users improve or adjust voice quality on a call. While the former comes in handy in a noisy or busy environment, the latter enhances sounds in the background. Users can toggle between these modes based on the ambient noise level in their surroundings.

Initially, with iOS 15, the microphone modes were limited to FaceTime video/audio calls and certain third-party apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, etc. However, with iOS 16.4, Apple added the feature to regular phone calls on cellular networks.

While Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum are available on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and later models, the microphone modes are also available on iPads (8th Generation), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation), iPad Air (3rd Generation), and iPad mini (5th Generation) or newer models. They're also available on MacBook models (released in 2018 or later).