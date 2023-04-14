iPhone Update: With iOS 16.4, How To Use Voice Isolation With Cellular Calls

Since the release of iOS 15 in early 2021, the ability to connect with people through FaceTime without having to worry about background noise obstructing the conversation has been available to iPhone users. Now, thanks to iOS 16.4, this incredibly useful feature is now available for regular phone calls as well. Through "Voice Isolation" mode, you can effectively block out all the ambient noise within your surroundings so that your voice comes across clearly to the person on the other end of the call.

This mobile device audio enhancement that was previously limited to FaceTime conversations is only one of the various upgrades available for those who've updated to the latest version of iOS 16. Along with essential security updates and bug fixes, Apple users who've installed the patch now have a slate of new emojis as well as access to Apple Pay Later.

Voice Isolation, when it first made its iOS 15 debut, also came with another new FaceTime audio mode called "Wide Spectrum," which does the complete opposite and picks up all the background noise available so the person on the other end of the line gets a full sense of your surroundings. For now, anyone who tries to change their phone call's mic mode will notice that Wide Spectrum is "currently unavailable." Whether the feature will eventually be offered through the Phone app or not still remains to be seen.