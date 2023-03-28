Apple Pay Later Finally Launched: Here's How It Works

It came to light nearly two years ago that Apple was planning a buy now, pay later option for its Apple Card. Fast-forward to today and Apple finally introduced Apple Pay Later for its U.S. customers, aiming to provide more flexible payment options. The service allows users to split their purchases into four equal payments over a six-week period without incurring any interest or fees. Apple Pay Later loans range from $50 to $1,000 and can be used for online and in-app purchases made through iPhones and iPads with merchants that accept Apple Pay.

Apple is currently inviting select users to test a prerelease version of the service, with plans to roll it out to all eligible users in the coming months. Apple Pay Later is built into the Apple Wallet, enabling users to track, manage, and repay their loans in one location.

The service works through the Goldman Sachs-backed Mastercard Installments program, meaning merchants accepting Apple Pay don't need to take any additional steps to implement Apple Pay Later for their customers. As long as they accept Apple Pay, Apple Pay Later will be available as a payment option during the checkout process, whether you're shopping on a website or in apps on iPhone and iPad.