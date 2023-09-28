5 Hidden iPhone 15 Features That Every Owner Should Know

So you've got a shiny new iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Pro, and you're already in awe of the USB-C port or the new titanium frame. But did you know you can set a battery charging limit to prolong its life or use your phone as a power bank to charge other devices? Similarly, quite a lot of hidden or lesser-known features have slipped their way into the new models.

These iPhone 15 tips and tricks are not to be confused with the new capabilities iOS 17 adds to older models, including Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, audio/video FaceTime messages, NameDrop, etc. Instead, these abilities are exclusively available on the latest iPhones.

Some might be limited to the Pro models, but we assure you that knowing about these hidden features will help you get more functionality from your iPhone 15. Without any further ado, let's dive straight into the list. And yes, keep your phone handy so that you can follow the steps as we explain.