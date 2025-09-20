PSA: You Don't Need The New AirPods Pro 3 To Use Apple's Live Translation

Live Translation as a feature on the iPhone is pretty straightforward — you see a transcript on your screen of whatever the speaker is saying in a language you understand. With the feature now available on a wearable product like the AirPods, Apple is pushing for a more streamlined and natural way of how people hold conversations in the real world.

By pressing the stem on both earbuds at the same time, your AirPods will listen and translate conversations on the fly. It feeds a near real-time audio translation of the speaker, while using ANC to dampen their actual voice so it's easier for you to hear the translation in your ears. When it's your turn to speak, the AirPods will listen and display translated text on your iPhone for the other person to read in their preferred language.

The mechanics of the feature are further simplified if both parties own a compatible pair of AirPods and an Apple Intelligence-powered iPhone. This will then listen and live translate the sentences on both sides, without anyone ever having to pull out their iPhones to read text. Live Translation is currently in beta and requires either an AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation, or the AirPods Pro 2 and newer. Both your iPhone and AirPods will have to be updated to the latest firmware, and the feature's language and region support is also something to note.