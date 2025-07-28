Which iPhone Models Support Apple Intelligence?

Promising a more secure way to use AI, Apple Intelligence is the tech giant's bid in the race to make artificial intelligence more accessible. When our team tried Apple Intelligence, we were pleasantly surprised with its slew of AI-powered features that include everything from writing tools, automatic text summaries, and several practical upgrades to Siri. However, it's important to note that technology like this can only work when there's hardware that can manage its requirements. For this reason, older iPhone models will not be able to enjoy Apple Intelligence (at least for now). Currently, Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone models include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In general, Apple Intelligence is compatible with iPhones that are running on its more recent chips: A17 Pro, A18, or A18 Pro. Of course, one can expect that succeeding iPhone models with more advanced technology will likely have Apple Intelligence as well. Only time will tell if we'll be seeing more complex or evolved versions of Apple Intelligence in the future. Plus, there's a chance that it will release a version that can run on older iPhone models. But, in the meantime, if you don't have an iPhone that works with Apple Intelligence, you can still have your chance to use it with other devices in the Apple Portfolio.