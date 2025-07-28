Which iPhone Models Support Apple Intelligence?
Promising a more secure way to use AI, Apple Intelligence is the tech giant's bid in the race to make artificial intelligence more accessible. When our team tried Apple Intelligence, we were pleasantly surprised with its slew of AI-powered features that include everything from writing tools, automatic text summaries, and several practical upgrades to Siri. However, it's important to note that technology like this can only work when there's hardware that can manage its requirements. For this reason, older iPhone models will not be able to enjoy Apple Intelligence (at least for now). Currently, Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone models include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
In general, Apple Intelligence is compatible with iPhones that are running on its more recent chips: A17 Pro, A18, or A18 Pro. Of course, one can expect that succeeding iPhone models with more advanced technology will likely have Apple Intelligence as well. Only time will tell if we'll be seeing more complex or evolved versions of Apple Intelligence in the future. Plus, there's a chance that it will release a version that can run on older iPhone models. But, in the meantime, if you don't have an iPhone that works with Apple Intelligence, you can still have your chance to use it with other devices in the Apple Portfolio.
What other devices use Apple Intelligence?
For those who are invested in the Apple ecosystem but have yet to transition into iPhone territory, you'll be relieved to know that there are a ton of other devices that work with it. For iPad owners, Apple Intelligence is available on all three variants: the iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad Air (M1 and onwards), and iPad Pro (M1 and onwards). As for Mac owners, Apple Intelligence is designed to work with laptops, like the MacBook Air (M1 onwards) and MacBook Pro (M1 and onwards). On the other hand, there are desktop options, like the iMac and Mac mini, for models running on M1 or later that work with Apple Intelligence too. In addition, Mac Studio with M1 Max (or later) and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra (or later) also work with it. With this, even owners of older Mac models as far back as 2020 can experience its benefits. Lastly, Apple Intelligence joins all the other cool features that you can experience on the Apple Vision Pro.
At this point, many of us know that the reason we're all knee-deep into the world of Apple is that it offers unparalleled integration, whether it's cross-device apps, using your iPad as an extended monitor, or being able to copy and paste between devices. So, if you have more than one device that can handle it, you're more likely to unlock the full potential of the Apple Intelligence features now and in the future.