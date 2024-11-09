8 Apple Intelligence Features You Need To Try (And How To Use Them)

Apple may have been late to the AI party, but late is always better than never. Its brand of Apple Intelligence (a very convenient acronym, by the way) presented at WWDC 2024 focused less on flashy chatbots reminiscent of the AI from "Her" and more on personalizing machine learning to everyday routines and tasks. It's boring AI, but that may just be what (will hopefully) make it great.

The only problem is that Apple Intelligence didn't release all at once with iOS 18, and still isn't fully released; Apple has been testing each smattering of features piecemeal in beta before releasing them to the public. We tried nine features with 18.1 when they were still bug hunting, and now they are finally available for everyone to try today.

Apple Intelligence is only supported on the iPhone 15 Pro and above, as well as any MacBook or iPad with an M1 chip and above — the only exception being the new 2024 iPad Mini. Unfortunately, no major Apple Intelligence features that we know of will be available below the iPhone 15 Pro cutoff. You'll also need to have your phone set to the U.S. region and U.S. English — we'll discuss later when other languages are coming. Upgrade to iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and/or macOS 15.1 if you haven't done so already to access the first round of features. Let's take a look at eight you should try, and how to use them.

