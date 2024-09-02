Want To Write The Next Great American Novel? Here's The Software You Need

Books are getting longer. Some surveys have suggested that the word count for novels has doubled since the 1900s. Case in point, the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy maxes out at 455,125 words, while "A Storm of Swords" by George R.R. Martin — one book in an incomplete seven novel series — reaches 424,000, easily.

It's pretty obvious why that's the case — the computer lets authors churn out work 10 times as fast compared to the typewriter. I once wrote a few stories on a typewriter, but nostalgia aside, the limitations to my text manipulation abilities made me all too glad to go back to a word processor. I'm convinced Tolkien would have converted to Windows had he been given the chance. Yet despite the technology advantage we have today, we still see so many writers using Microsoft Word — a typewriter, if you will, compared to other writing software.

If Word is your baseline, then prepare to have your mind blown by the many incredible digital writing tools at your disposal. No, I'm not talking about the flash flood of AI writing generators out there. Good technology should help you work faster and more efficiently, especially if you are building massive fictional worlds and epic sagas. So here is my personal list of all the best software to have at your disposal. Please note that our focus is on novel writers — particularly those writing fiction — but these tools could be invaluable to those writing other works as well.

