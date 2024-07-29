Here's How To Find Your Clipboard History (Windows, Android)

Clipboard history is a useful productivity feature that can help you save lots of time in a workday by ensuring the various items that you copy/cut — from snippets of text to URLs — are all easily accessible at later points, even if you copy/cut more stuff in the interim. Notably, the clipboard history feature is not enabled by default in Windows 10 and Windows 11. You will need to enable it first by visiting the Clipboard section of Settings. On Android, there is no clipboard history built into the stock operating system; however, you can get it by using a first-party keyboard app (Samsung Keyboard) or installing a third-party keyboard app (Gboard, SwiftKey) that supports the features.

There are some limitations to the built-in version of Windows' clipboard history, introduced in October 2018, like how the history gets wiped when you restart. Pinning items retains them even after a restart. Another way to bypass these limits and get access to more clipboard features — including search — is to download a dedicated clipboard app for Windows. On Android, while keyboard apps are also limited when compared to dedicated clipboard apps, Google limited the scope of the latter apps in Android 10 and later versions, so unless you're on an old phone, you will have to use keyboard app clipboard features. Also note that since Android stores clipboard history in the smartphone's RAM, history is deleted within a few hours. Thus, unless you pin the item, it will disappear even without a restart.