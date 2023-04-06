Microsoft Adds GPT-Fueled Bing Chat To SwiftKey On Android

Microsoft is bringing its Bing Chat conversational AI system to its Android keyboard app, SwiftKey. Pedram Rezaei, Mobile and Commerce Division CTO at Microsoft, tweeted about the new feature, available via SwiftKey's beta channel.

Images shared on Twitter by a tester shows a dedicated Bing Chat icon, the same kind you now see in Edge browser and Windows 11's home search page. You can enter a query and specify whether you want to launch a web search or chat with the AI program. The core idea is to access the magic of Bing Chat without a standalone app.

Bing Chat is coming to SwiftKey. Download the latest SwiftKey beta and sign in to your MSA.

Reposted with cleaner screenshots. pic.twitter.com/dBss7gnOzn — Xeno (@XenoPanther) April 5, 2023

SwiftKey won't be the first keyboard app to bring AI chops to your fingerprints. A keyboard app called Paragraph AI, powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, recently made waves. It allows users to generate answers in multiple formats like paragraphs, lists, and emails while allowing users to control the tone and other attributes of AI-generated messages. However, it's a paid app that asks you to cough up around $24 monthly to access its features. Microsoft's SwiftKey keyboard offers two crucial advantages here.