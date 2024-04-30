How To Connect Your Samsung Device To Windows 11 Using Phone Link

The digital age turned a corner years ago that saw a significant focus on mobile devices. People began conducting business on their phones, reading and responding to emails, and even accessing college courses with their smartphones. There are few tasks that can't be completed on smartphones today, so the interconnectivity between phones and computers is a welcome advancement in technology for everyone.

Nothing is more annoying than browsing the internet and needing to access the website you found on your computer instead. In days past, it required sending yourself an email with the link, texting the link to a friend and telling them it's just something you need, or taking the time to transcribe the link from your phone to your computer. No matter how you did it, it was inefficient. Tech companies like Microsoft saw that the struggle was real and opted to make things a little easier with the Phone Link app.

Not only can you respond to text messages from your Samsung device with Phone Link, but you can also copy text from your computer and paste it into a document on your Samsung Galaxy S24 or vice versa. Samsung has made things easier by integrating a Phone Link feature into its newer devices, making communication between devices seamless. The Phone Link app lets you access your text messages from your PC, as well as Microsoft OneDrive and Samsung Gallery from your PC. So, here's how to get it all connected.