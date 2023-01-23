How To Use The Recent Websites Feature On Samsung Galaxy Phones

The South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has released Recent Websites, a new feature that improves the connectivity between Samsung Galaxy Books and phones. It helps access the websites users visit from their phones on their Galaxy Book. Overall, the feature is designed to increase productivity as it instantly allows users to switch browsing from a Galaxy phone to a laptop.

While consuming news on smartphones, users often want to read more about a particular topic. Although phones are handy and easy to carry around, some users prefer reading on the larger display of their laptops. Hence, they copy the link to the article on their clipboard or paste it on cross-platform communication apps like Gmail, WhatsApp, and Telegram from one device, and access it on the other device.

This is where Samsung's Recent Websites feature comes in — it helps users share their browser history with their devices, enabling instant access. Samsung mentions in its press release that "according to a recent survey, 77% of people use multiple apps and devices together for a single task." In times when people rely on multiple devices to get their work done, the Recent Websites feature should benefit a lot of users.