Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
What differentiated the Galaxy Book Go from the rest of its Galaxy Book siblings was that it came powered by a Qualcomm-sourced ARM-based chipset instead of an X86 processor from Intel. It was also among Samsung's most affordable notebooks, with a starting price of just $349. Despite the low price, the Galaxy Book Go came with native support for 5G on its top variant.
Now that it's been over 1.5 years since the first-gen Galaxy Book Go models launched, Samsung is reportedly working on introducing a successor. While there has been no official confirmation from Samsung about this, folks over at Sammobile discovered that the official support pages for two upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go models are now live. References to these new notebooks have also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, the publication confirmed.
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go so far
Historically, Samsung's support pages have not helped uncover the specs of devices that have not launched yet — and that is pretty much the case this time. What we know from the newly listed support pages is that the entry-level variant of the Galaxy Book 2 Go will bear the model number: NP340XNA-KA1UK. Likewise, the 5G variant of the machine will bear the following model number: NP345XNA-KA1UK. If not evident already, these model numbers are specific to the UK-bound iterations of these machines. However, we do not expect significant changes to the model number of the U.S-bound variants save for the removal of the UK suffix.
From the Bluetooth SIG listing, it looks as though the upcoming Galaxy Book Go models will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. There is also a good chance that the updated notebooks could feature updated Snapdragon 7c-series chipsets from Qualcomm. Sammobile also hints at the likelihood of these machines supporting Qualcomm FastConnect 6700, and Wi-Fi 6E. At launch, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go is likely to run Windows 11. Unfortunately, that is all we know about the second-gen Galaxy Book Go so far. While there is no word from Samsung about the potential launch window for these handsets, we do expect that to happen in the next few weeks.