Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live

Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.

What differentiated the Galaxy Book Go from the rest of its Galaxy Book siblings was that it came powered by a Qualcomm-sourced ARM-based chipset instead of an X86 processor from Intel. It was also among Samsung's most affordable notebooks, with a starting price of just $349. Despite the low price, the Galaxy Book Go came with native support for 5G on its top variant.

Now that it's been over 1.5 years since the first-gen Galaxy Book Go models launched, Samsung is reportedly working on introducing a successor. While there has been no official confirmation from Samsung about this, folks over at Sammobile discovered that the official support pages for two upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Go models are now live. References to these new notebooks have also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, the publication confirmed.