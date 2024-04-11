After Trying The Galaxy S24, It's Clear Samsung Needs To Steal One Big Strategy From Apple

When you consider the Galaxy S family of devices sales overall, the "plus" device always brings up the rear. In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ accounted for approximately 18% of sales (of the whole Galaxy S23 family) according to a report from Android Authority.

This year with the S24 it's a similar situation with the S24+ accounting for 21% of all S24 family sales in January and February of 2024 according to a Counterpoint Research report via Yonhap News. So if that's the case, it would make a lot of sense for Samsung to adopt Apple's strategy of just two different-sized phones — the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24.

If Samsung went this way, what would you be missing out on? We've already broken down the biggest differences between the two phones. Aside from the screen, battery size, and RAM, the only other difference between them is the fact that the S24+ supports 45W wired charging. For all intents and purposes, that's it. Meanwhile, Samsung could up the RAM and the charging speed on the S24 and make that its only non-ultra offering. That would tighten up supply lines too, further reducing costs.

This is a strategy that has worked very well for Samsung's chief rival, so it's definitely worthy of some thought. Plus, when you consider that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 sits at the $999 price point, Samsung has a nice middle-of-the-road offering between the S24 and the S24 Ultra.