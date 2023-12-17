How To Use Phone Link To Connect Your Android Device To Your PC
One of the best Mac features is accessing your iPhone on Apple's premiere computer and laptop brand. The operating systems allow users to do just about everything their iPhone can while using thier Mac, and Windows has desperately been playing catchup for years.
With Windows 10, Microsoft attempted to even the odds by adding the Your Phone app to their PC operating system. Unfortunately, it never stood a chance, with a complicated setup process and just an overall poor performance that lacked the convenience of what Apple offered. However, Windows 11 ushered a new era for connecting smartphones to PCs, with Microsoft overhauling its Android on PC experience.
The Your Phone app was gone, and replacing it was the brand-new Phone Link app. While Microsoft made vast improvements to the app, many users still aren't aware of its existence. However, with the new Phone Link, you can bring your phone's abilities to the convenience of your PC — and it's all much easier to set up than you may think.
How to connect your Android to your PC
Microsoft Phone Link has actually been around for over five years now, but with the release of Windows 11, the app received a massive overhaul, simplifying, updating, and improving its overall design. These changes have helped Microsoft close the gap between itself and Apple by allowing you to connect your smartphone to your PC like Apple devices can with a Mac.
To connect your Android to your PC, follow these steps:
- Click on the Windows button on your taskbar.
- Begin typing Phone Link.
- Click and open the Phone Link app.
- Choose the Android option under Select your device.
- Use your Android smartphone to scan the QR code.
- Customize your notification preferences.
Once you complete these steps, you're good to go. When you open the Phone Link app, it will look a bit different, featuring your contacts, text messages, and even a number dialer on the right-hand side. From here, you can receive calls and texts, reply to both, or start a new call or message to any of your contacts. Apple users can also utilize Phone Link to access their iPhones on a PC. Simply choose the iPhone option when you launch Phone Link, but note that you must update your PC to Windows 11 to connect an iPhone. Android users can connect their smartphones regardless of Windows edition.