How To Use Phone Link To Connect Your Android Device To Your PC

One of the best Mac features is accessing your iPhone on Apple's premiere computer and laptop brand. The operating systems allow users to do just about everything their iPhone can while using thier Mac, and Windows has desperately been playing catchup for years.

With Windows 10, Microsoft attempted to even the odds by adding the Your Phone app to their PC operating system. Unfortunately, it never stood a chance, with a complicated setup process and just an overall poor performance that lacked the convenience of what Apple offered. However, Windows 11 ushered a new era for connecting smartphones to PCs, with Microsoft overhauling its Android on PC experience.

The Your Phone app was gone, and replacing it was the brand-new Phone Link app. While Microsoft made vast improvements to the app, many users still aren't aware of its existence. However, with the new Phone Link, you can bring your phone's abilities to the convenience of your PC — and it's all much easier to set up than you may think.