How To Access Your iPhone On Windows 11 Using Phone Link

To be able to read and send messages, make and receive phone calls, and see other iPhone notifications on your computer, you need to have a machine that is running on Windows 11 — make sure you install any available Windows update to ensure that the latest version of the Phone Link app is accessible to you. Your iPhone also needs to be on at least iOS 14, although keeping the latest version of the operating system installed ensures that you won't run into too many issues. Unfortunately, Phone Link is currently not available for iPad or computers on macOS.

A stable Bluetooth connection is also needed for both your PC and iPhone. Make sure it's enabled for both and that they are discoverable. For best results, have your iPhone within reach while you're in front of the computer.

There are a couple of other important things to note when it comes to using Windows 11's Phone Link feature. For starters, it won't work for Microsoft accounts acquired through your school or place of employment. In addition, after setup is complete and permissions are granted, all types of messages that come in on your iPhone mayl be visible on your PC, like two-factor authentication and other similar sensitive data. Because of this, it is important that you deactivate Phone Link when you are not in front of your computer.