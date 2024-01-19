How To Use Phone Link To Connect Your iPhone To Your PC

If you own an iPhone and a Mac, you never really have to worry much about establishing a connection between them. Using multiple Apple devices together often feels noticeably smooth and fluid. On the other hand, owning both an iPhone and a Windows PC can sometimes feel like you've been shut out of the Apple Ecosystem. That said, if you have ever wondered if it is possible to connect your iPhone to your Windows computer wirelessly, it's surprisingly easy.

Phone Link for iOS, a Windows 11 feature that Microsoft rolled out, helps bridge the gap between the Apple and Windows ecosystems, offering a smoother and more integrated user experience. All you need is an iPhone with at least iOS 14 and a PC with Windows 11 installed.

It may take a few minutes for your PC to sync, but once it does, your notifications should appear directly on your PC within the Phone Link app. You'll also be able to make and receive calls, and same goes for messages as well. This reduces how often you need to pick up your iPhone while working on your PC.