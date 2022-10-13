The Easiest Way To Check If Your PC Is Windows 11 Compatible

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and TPM 2.0 increase device security in a few key ways, according to Microsoft and Trusted Computing Group [PDF]. In short, TPM is a technology that helps keep your computer safe by adding secure hardware to store and process sensitive information. A TPM creates and stores cryptographic keys securely in a semi-persistent co-processor, and runs hardware validation checks to make sure that there has been no interference or changes.

While TPM used to mostly be an add-on module for PCs, TPM 2.0 allows chip manufacturers to integrate the Trusted Platform Module into the CPU itself. The end result of this update is AMD's fTPM (firmware TPM) and Intel's PTT (Platform Trust Technology), which are both TPM 2.0 implementations that are integrated into the processor. On the AMD side of things, all Ryzen CPUs including and after the 2000-series desktop and 3000-series laptop CPUs feature fTPM. When it comes to Intel, everything starting with the 6th generation Core processors features PTT (via OnLogic).

According to PCMag, Microsoft is pushing heavily for improved security on Windows 11. TPM 2.0 is simply hardware that Microsoft needs to reach a certain level of security. Leveraging TPM lets Microsoft make Windows Hello Sign-in more secure, and helps enable a host of other features, including BitLocker drive encryption and protection from malware attacks. The added layer of security comes from these security processes being handled by dedicated hardware rather than software emulation.