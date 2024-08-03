I Made The Switch From Windows To Mac In 2024: Was It Worth It?

I've been using Windows for as long as I can remember. It was my baseline — a no-brainer for affordability, customization, power, and gaming. Macintosh was simply never a consideration; I used the iMac a few times in school, but only out of obligation. I was very much in the camp of people that thought Apple products were for sheeple who enjoy paying five-star prices for five-year-old software and hardware features. Fast-forward to the present, and I'm writing this article on a MacBook.

How did that happen?

Short version of a long story: a friend slowly nudged me to try their old, unused iPhone so they could iMessage and AirDrop me, and eventually I "saw the light." Fast-forward a few months, and suddenly, I was buying a MacBook at the Apple Store. My "Wintendo" PC remains only for playing games, since gaming on the Mac isn't up to snuff. For such a large shift, do I regret my decision to spend oodles of money and lock myself into a notoriously restrictive ecosystem, retrospectively speaking? Let's discuss.

Here are some of my reasons for switching to Mac, plus the things I miss from Microsoft — and whether I feel it was the right choice.