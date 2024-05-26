Is Gaming Possible On A MacBook Pro? Here's What You Need To Know

Windows and PC gaming are as inseparable a pairing as bread and butter. If Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo Switch don't suit your fancy, then you take a seat at your computer desk and fire up Microsoft's latest OS, simple as. Historically, asking whether you could game on Apple's MacBook Pro lineup was like asking if your Mini Cooper could tow an RV. Yet watch any Apple event in recent years and you'll hear Tim Cook and other company execs working double-time to fit the word gaming into their MacBook Pro segments, especially after the massive performance leap of the Apple silicon M-chip architecture. The talking heads at WWDC would have you believe that your Mac can now replace your gaming PC. Can it really, though?

Credit where credit is due, Apple's uncharacteristically large push into gaming territory isn't just blowing smoke. It's system on a chip (SoC) hardware offers stunning performance at an absurdly low power draw, and WWDC has introduced new gaming-oriented features, but it's still best to take everything Apple's marketing team says with a grain of salt. If you're eyeing the latest MacBook Pro M3 to supplant your Windows rig, hold off for a moment while we take a look at the current state of Mac gaming.