Battery Life Could Be The Steam Deck's Biggest Weakness

With battery life results being so low, especially with games on higher settings, it's going to be important to find ways to maximize performance and pull more juice from your Steam Deck. After all, what's the point of a portable gaming system if you constantly have to keep it plugged in to play games on it. Luckily, these tests have given us a good idea of what kind of settings you'll want to tweak in order to make the most of your Steam Deck's battery life.

First, you're going to want to focus on bringing the maximum FPS down. The Steam Deck only supports up to 60 FPS, which means you'll want to cap the framerate to that at the most. There's no point in running a game at a higher FPS if the display doesn't support it. All you're doing is wasting precious battery life. You'll also want to turn down game settings, as running games at the highest settings will always pull more power through the Steam Deck. As such, play more intensive games at lower settings. Indie games, or games that don't have as intensive of graphics can probably be played at higher settings, just pay attention to how long the battery is lasting when you do so.

Of course, the Steam Deck will also support AMD's FSR feature, which could help you increase battery life by lowering your game resolution and then upscaling it for better image quality without a kick to performance.