What Is NVIDIA DLSS?

Video games are becoming far more graphically detailed and environmentally complex than ever before. These vast strides in visual fidelity are made possible in part due to new rendering processes such as ray-tracing, which provides real-time reflections, lighting, and shadows that are far more lifelike than what we're used to seeing in our games – appearing more like movies than something you'd play on a console.

That said, these graphical leaps require additional processing power. So much processing power, in some cases, that it's impractical or even impossible to run them on contemporary hardware without some much-needed assistance. That's where artificial intelligence, or AI, comes into play.

NVIDIA, famous for its powerful graphics cards as well as its recent strides in AI deep learning technology, has introduced a process called DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling. On compatible hardware, DLSS negates the need for traditional anti-aliasing techniques such as TAA or MSAA (which have historically been used to make game graphics look less jaggedy, but at a major performance cost).