5 Of The Best Laptops With The Best Battery Life (2023)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For years now, laptops have been powerful enough to do nearly everything you used to rely on desktop computers for. This, in turn, means that laptops are now the only traditional computer many people own. As such, laptops are typically used in very similar ways as desktops — often on a desk and usually permanently plugged in, especially if they are primarily used at the office or a workspace you've set up at home.
Of course, the main thing that separates laptops from desktops is their portability. When you need to be on the go or are constantly moving from workspace to workspace (especially as hybrid work environments become more commonplace) one trait of your laptop will become especially important: its battery life. Laptop batteries have significantly evolved over the past few decades, becoming smaller and more efficient. The types of batteries, their size, and the components they power all affect battery life. Even software updates are able to increase battery efficiency for many products.
If battery life is a deciding factor for you when choosing a new laptop, you'll want to know which brands and models can outlast the others. Here is a list of some of the laptops on the market that boast the best battery life, letting you work for hours at your favorite cafe without having to hunt for the nearest wall outlet.
MacBook Pro (2023)
Apple's recent generations of products have greatly benefited from using proprietary chips, first with the M1 and currently with the M2. With these advanced CPUs the latest line of MacBooks, such as the Macbook Pro M2, are some of the most powerful laptops yet — but that doesn't mean they'll quickly drain their batteries. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro, using an M2 Pro, can last over a full day without being plugged in. The 2022 13-inch, M2-powered MacBook Pro can last nearly as long at almost 21 hours.
Apple also claims the Pro's battery can last up to 12 hours without needing a charge if you're using Wi-Fi and handle 18 hours of movie playback off the Apple TV app. Considering the brightness of the MacBook Pro's impressive screens, this is no small feat. Assuming you're okay with using Apple products over PC computers, if you're looking for a laptop with long battery life, you currently won't do much better than a MacBook Pro. However, the cost of these laptops is high, especially if you want to customize them with more memory and beefier specs.
Acer Chromebook 514
If battery life is important to you but you don't want to use an Apple computer then the Acer Chromebook 514 is a great option as it has a longer battery life than just about any other PC laptop on the market. You can expect a relatively new Acer Chromebook 514 to last between 18 and 19 hours without needing a charge, more than enough time to finish a day's work and stream some media in your downtime. The Acer Chromebook 514 manages this while still being eco-friendly as well, as much of its construction materials (and the box it comes in) is made from semi-recycled materials.
If you think that its long battery life comes with a high retail price, as it does with Apple, then you'll be pleasantly surprised — you can purchase a new model for just $369 on Amazon. However, while the laptop may resemble a MacBook, it certainly isn't one, and despite its strong battery, you won't be getting a very powerful device for your money. Like all Chromebooks, the 514 runs on ChromeOS, which means it isn't an ideal laptop for anything more than using a browser or certain apps from Google Play.
Still, if you're okay with that and are looking for a cheap, eco-friendly option that can last all day without being plugged in, the Acer Chromebook 514 is a great option.
MacBook Air (2022)
The 13-inch 2022 MacBook Air, which runs on an M2 chip, has a battery life of over 17 hours, which is even more impressive considering its small, lightweight size. As with the recent MacBook Pros, the proprietary Apple chip at its core makes the Air a powerhouse laptop that rivals many of its bulkier PC competitors. If you're looking for a capable laptop with extended battery life and are comfortable with the Apple ecosystem — yet don't feel the need to spend a ton on a MacBook Pro — then the MacBook Air is a solid alternative.
Of course, it comes with a lot of the caveats that most Apple computers do these days, including a frustrating lack of ports. The 2022 model has course-corrected a bit, but still only has support for one external display. In addition, some have found the MacBook Air M2's iPhone-like notch to be intrusive and annoying, although we found it to be a minimal distraction at most. If you want to customize your laptop with more memory or other added specs, the price tag will shoot way up from the starting price of $1099 — although that price is often discounted on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
It's no surprise that Samsung, which has made some of the best Android smartphones on the market with its Galaxy line, also makes some of the best PC laptops under the same brand name. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro runs Windows 11 Home and can last up to 18 hours without a charge on its 16-inch model and 16.4 hours on its 14-inch model. Not only is its battery long-lasting, but it can pull nearly a 40% charge in 30 minutes.
The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro is an excellent PC alternative to the MacBook Pro with a lot of power running under its hood thanks to its Intel Core i7 processor and 32 GB of RAM. It includes a gorgeous AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 1080p built-in webcam. Unfortunately, all of this comes with a price, as the 16-inch model has a retail price of $2,050 – which means it may not be the right option for you if you're on a strict budget.
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Notebook
If you're looking for a Windows laptop that can handle all your business duties while on the go, a good option is the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Notebook, which runs Windows 11 Pro using an Intel Core i5 processor. It's also surprisingly lightweight at 2.2 pounds, which makes it a perfect alternative for someone looking for the PC equivalent of a MacBook Air. That doesn't hamper its battery life, however, because it can run 15 hours without a charge. If you still need to use it after that, it can quickly charge back up to 50% in just 30 minutes.
If you're using it for the office, the laptop should have everything you need. It comes with 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD storage. It also features a touchscreen optional 13.5" screen with a WUXGA+ display that utilizes Intel Iris XE Graphics. The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 Notebook comes with a bevy of ports as well, though for some reason there's no SD or microSD slot. That's unfortunate, given the relatively high cost of the laptop, which is available on Amazon for $1530.99.