Acer Chromebook Vero 514 First Impressions With Eco-Friendly ChromeOS Hardware

Acer is no stranger to Chromebooks, and it's no stranger to eco-friendly laptops, but the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 marks its first time combining the two. What you get here is what Acer is touting as a durable, semi-recycled Chromebook that caters to both the expected Chromebook types (students, teachers, tech enthusiasts, and people working from home), as well as those who want an affordable not-quite laptop that leaves a smaller impact on the environment in its wake.

On the surface, and according to the spec sheet, it looks a lot like your average laptop. It even performs like one — for the most part. However, if you aren't familiar with Chromebooks, don't expect to find your typical laptop here. It's more like a fusion between a laptop and an Android tablet. You'll be running ChromeOS, so your app and game selections are limited to what's available on Google Play and in-browser streaming. You could try to install Windows, but as with other Chromebooks, it's definitely not recommended.

So instead of thinking about what the Chromebook Vero 514 could be, let's talk about what it is. This machine consists of a set of features that both fall behind and out-pace my trusty MacBook Pro.