Acer's 2022 Laptop Lineup Is Packed With Chromebooks And Convertibles

In what has to be Acer's biggest launch of the year, the company, on May 18, 2022, refreshed its entire lineup of products spanning Chromebooks, laptops, and convertibles. Among the Taiwanese company's new products are new laptops and Chromebooks in its "Swift" and "Spin" series. Acer has also expanded its lineup of Vero-branded eco-conscious products with the introduction of new Vero laptops in 14-inch and 15-inch display sizes. Apart from being made of recyclable parts, Vero products come with eco-friendly, completely recyclable packaging materials.

The positioning of these Acer products spans a wide price range, with the most affordable of the machines starting as low as $399, going up to $1349 for the most expensive product in the lineup. All of these newly introduced products are expected to go on sale between July and August 2022, Acer confirmed. Let us now take a detailed look at some of the products Acer launched today.