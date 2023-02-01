Samsung's Galaxy Book3 Pro Series Gives MacBook Pro Some Sleek Competition

When it comes to high-end notebooks, Apple's Macbook Pro series has dominated the market for quite a while. Offering high performance, seamless integration with the company's other products, and a stylish package to keep everything together — the MacBook Pro has been very hard to compete with. The company's switch to in-house silicon has also provided a significant performance boost. But now, in 2023, Samsung might finally have a worthy challenger.

The Galaxy Book3 launches later this month, and from what Samsung has unveiled, it could be exactly what's needed to take the fight to the MacBook Pro. Yes, it doesn't pull ahead in all departments, but there are some areas where it matches the MacBooks' capabilities, and others where it dominates. In terms of raw specs, it brings Samsung's premium notebook lineup right up to date.

Three laptops are launching in total: the Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the exceptionally powerful Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The base-tier Galaxy Book3 Pro models are getting a 14-inch and 16-inch version, while the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is available in 16-inch only. The Ultra, with its high-end specs, has its own in-depth preview. If you're debating dropping Apple, or you're a Samsung user who feels as if they've been missing out for a long time, this could be the device you've been waiting for.