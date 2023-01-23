5 Things Reviewers Liked And Disliked About Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro

It wasn't until 2020 that Apple announced a whole new legion of Mac hardware that builds on the tide-turning success of the M1 chipset — the first Apple-crafted silicone to grace its personal computers. The M1's benefits were numerous and significant, chief among them being vastly improved battery life, and stunningly efficient performance in a thin, cool wafer.

Apple followed that up with the M2 chipset, which couldn't boast the same massive, generational leap that its predecessor made over the older Intel-based systems, but still managed respectable performance gains. Now, we're being treated to the M2 Pro and M2 Max that Apple packed inside of the latest MacBook Pro.

The early reviews are in, and you're probably wondering whether it's worth the upgrade. Spoiler: If you're still on an Intel-based Mac, dive in. However, if you have any of the M1 models, you'll want to consider your personal needs very carefully for the relatively steep purchase you'll be asked to reprise.

CNET's Lori Grunin thinks its external display connectivity options are the biggest benefit, particularly for high-level creatives. The upgraded, full-sized HDMI 2.1 port supports 4K at up to 240Hz, and 8K up to 60Hz, both buoyed by variable refresh rate. These are the pros and cons of Apple's latest Mac hardware.