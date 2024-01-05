4K Vs 1080p: When Can You Tell The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're buying a new TV, then unless you're buying one of a handful of cheap, small models, you're getting a 4K TV. We've long since passed the point where it made economic sense to make large 1080p panels at scale anymore, so even if you're looking for a budget TV, any living room or bedroom TV you buy is going to be 4K resolution, also known as Ultra HD or UHD. We also live in a time where the amount of 4K content is constantly increasing, from movies to TV shows to video games to remastered versions of old music videos on YouTube where the original film elements were re-scanned. Over-the-air and cable/satellite TV haven't quite caught up yet, but just about everything else has.

Once you have a 4K TV and are consuming 4K content, you want to make sure that you're getting the most out of it. The guidance used to determine how far away from you the TV should be placed, for example, changes when you up the resolution from 1080p to 4K. Not all content is necessarily what it says it is, with some "4K" content simply being HD content that's upscaled. So, if you want to know how to figure all of that out, read on.