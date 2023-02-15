4K Blu-Ray Players That Are Worth Buying If You're Not Into Streaming

If you're looking for the best 4K Blu-Ray player for most purposes, the Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best option. If you look on any forum or seek out recommendations, users will almost unanimously suggest this one, and for good reason. For one, The UB820 supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. That means it will be compatible with basically any HDR-enabled TV set, so there's no need to double check and make sure it works with your TV (though you should do that anyway).

The DP-BU820 also has solid upscaling from Blu-Rays, and you can play older DVDs on the device. The DP-UB820 also has some of the most robust settings on the market, letting you adjust nearly everything to fine-tune the image. You can even alter the subtitle luminance. Combine that with the 7.1 channel analog audio outputs, and you have a 4K Blu-Ray that can just about do it all (except play Super Audio CDs, or SACDs).

It may not be the cheapest 4K Blu-Ray player, but it isn't the most expensive either — not by a long shot. The Panasonic DP-UB820 ($420) might be the last Blu-Ray player you ever need to buy.