4K Blu-Ray Players That Are Worth Buying If You're Not Into Streaming
If you want the best image possible while watching movies, you can't always rely on streaming. In fact, you shouldn't. Compression, spotty internet connections, hardware incompatibilities, and a myriad of other things can impact the final image as you're watching. It's much easier to get a perfect image with local media, namely off a physical UHD Blu-Ray and a 4K Blu-Ray player. Not all players are built the same, though, and some are worth investing in over others. You will have to factor in things like HDR support, your audio solution, and any other features like Bluetooth or wireless audio. The good news is that there are several options on the market to choose from. None of them are cheap, per se (at least the ones that are worth it). But all of them deliver a premium experience. If you're ready to ditch streaming, though, here are the best 4K Blu-Ray players you can get today.
Panasonic DP-UB820
If you're looking for the best 4K Blu-Ray player for most purposes, the Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best option. If you look on any forum or seek out recommendations, users will almost unanimously suggest this one, and for good reason. For one, The UB820 supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. That means it will be compatible with basically any HDR-enabled TV set, so there's no need to double check and make sure it works with your TV (though you should do that anyway).
The DP-BU820 also has solid upscaling from Blu-Rays, and you can play older DVDs on the device. The DP-UB820 also has some of the most robust settings on the market, letting you adjust nearly everything to fine-tune the image. You can even alter the subtitle luminance. Combine that with the 7.1 channel analog audio outputs, and you have a 4K Blu-Ray that can just about do it all (except play Super Audio CDs, or SACDs).
It may not be the cheapest 4K Blu-Ray player, but it isn't the most expensive either — not by a long shot. The Panasonic DP-UB820 ($420) might be the last Blu-Ray player you ever need to buy.
Sony UBP X-800M2
The Sony UBP X-800M2 is an excellent middle-of-the-road offering from Sony. It boasts sturdy construction and blends in nicely with Sony's other premium home theater products. The Sony UBP X-800M2 supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, but not HLG. However, Dolby Vision and HDR10 should cover your bases pretty well on the HDR front.
The UBP X-800M2 also supports high-definition audio like Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. The player even has Bluetooth support so you can connect a wireless headset like the Sony WH1000XM-5 or Bluetooth speaker for a cable-free setup. However, the X-800M2 doesn't have analog audio, so the setup won't be as robust as the kind offered by the Panasonic DP-UB820.
That doesn't mean this player isn't worth it, though. In fact, the Sony UBP-X800M2 ($278) is an excellent mid-range option for anyone looking for an excellent 4K Blu-Ray player, especially if you're looking for a great (non-analog) audio experience.
LG UBK90
If you're just looking for a straightforward and basic 4K Blu-Ray player, the LG UBK90 is a great option. It doesn't have any over-the-top features that set it apart from the competition, nor will it win any innovative design awards. However, it's bare-bones design is part of the appeal. The LG UBK90 knows what it is, and it delivers on the basics you need out of a 4K Blu-Ray player.
The LG UBK90 supports all popular disc formats, including HD and UHD Blu-Rays, DVDs, and CDs. However, it doesn't support more niche options like SACDs, and it doesn't have any analog audio options. There's also no HDR-to-SDR conversion or tone-mapping. Many TVs will have these features already, though.
The LG UBK90 supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and performs very well with both. If you're looking for a simple to use 4K Blu-Ray player, the LG UBK90 ($280) makes an excellent first player.
Panasonic UB420
Panasonic's UB420 is also a compelling entry-level option, offering a similar no-frills approach as the LG UBK90. It doesn't have the same premium look and feel as the UB820, but it's almost half the cost. However, that cheaper price doesn't mean you're getting a lower quality experience. The UB420 has the same HCX processor Panasonic uses in its more premium offerings, which means you will get outstanding UHD and HDR performance at a solid price.
The UB420 supports HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Dolby Vision is notably absent from the offerings, so you will want to double check what content you're viewing and make sure it works with this player. And while it does support high quality audio files, Sony's players are generally better music players than the UB420.
If your goal is to get great HDR and 4K performance on a budget, the Panasonic UB420 ($280) has you covered.
Sony UBP X-700M
Sony has its own entry-level 4K Blu-Ray player in the UBP X-700M. This is an excellent option for someone's first 4K Blu-Ray player, and it's regularly on sale at prices that undercut both the LG UBK90 and Panasonic UB420. You also get solid playback on a variety of formats with 4K upscaling. Sony's products have excellent SDR converters to make standard definition video pop like HDR.
The Sony UBP X-700M supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and the player also does high-definition audio. That means you can get a great experience out of just about anything, and at a decent price too. The bigger X-800M2 is an overall better experience, but it's hard to beat the Sony UBP X-700M ($200) at its price point.
This is Sony's entry level Blu-Ray player. It supports older Blu-Rays with excellent upscaling, and it has robust audio options for the price. It isn't as good as the Sony UBP X-800M2, but it's an excellent entry-level option.
Panasonic DP-UB9000
If you are wanting to shell out some serious cash, the Panasonic DP-UB9000 is worth considering. This is a luxury 4K Blu-Ray player that's aimed at serious cinephiles or anyone with a dedicated home theater.
The first thing you will notice about the DP-UB9000 is how rugged it is. At almost 20 pounds, this player is an absolute unit. Packed into the steel plate chassis is industry leading imaging technology and robust analog audio features. The DP-UB9000 supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and the 7.1 channel output lets you connect a full-fledged home theater audio system.
There's also a dual channel output option with XLR connections to connect premium speakers.
If you're building the ultimate home theater experience, the Panasonic DP-UB9000 ($1150) should be the product you consider. It's expensive, but negligible if you're already spending a lot on the setup that would make this 4K Blu-Ray player worth it.
Reavon UBR X-200
Another luxury option to consider is the Reavon UBR X-200. Like the Panasonic DP-UB9000, this one is aimed at creating the ultimate home theater experience, though you will pay a premium for that experience. It's more for the UBR X-200, but you will also get support for SACDs and a few other features.
Like the DP-UB9000, the UBR X-200 has an extremely rugged construction to protect its delicate components. It has a 7.1 channel analog output as well as dual channel options complete with XLR. The Reavon UBR X-200 supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, but not HLG or HDR10+. However, it's robust audio system makes it a great option for audiophiles and cinephiles. The player can house 3D Blu-Rays, which is not all that common on newer 4K players. If you're looking for something that covers all the bases, the Reavon UBR X-200 ($1800) is the premium option for you.
Pioneer BDR-XD07UHD
If you don't have the space for a full-fledged home theater experience, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy 4K movies. If you have a solid gaming PC and a 4K monitor, you can get the Pioneer BDR-XD07UHD to turn your PC into a 4K Blu-Ray player. While 4K playback can be demanding on a PC's system, but if you're already gaming at 4K on the computer it should handle movie playback no problem.
The BDR-XD07UHD plugs into your PC via USB 3.0, so you don't have to worry if your PC case doesn't have an optical drive slot, unlike the first 4K Blu-Ray drives Pioneer released. Plugging it in via USB 3.0 also makes it convenient to put away when you're not using it. This is also a great device if you need to write any media to a UHD Blu-Ray or any other disc media. The BDR-XD07UHD ($280) is pricey, but it gives your PC even more functionality.
Reavon X-110
If you found the Reavon UBR X-200 appealing but couldn't stomach the price, the UBR X-110 may be more your speed. It's still priced the same as the DP-UB9000, but it has admittedly less features. In particular, the analog audio is completely missing from the X-110. Users are stuck with HDMI audio out or digital coaxial. That instantly puts the Panasonic DP-UB9000 ahead, and it makes the price of the X-110 hard to stomach.
However, the X-110 still has its uses. Unlike the DP-UB9000, the X-110 is a universal disc player, and supports DVDs, HD/UHD Blu-Rays, 3D Blu-Rays, SACDs, and just about any other format you can imagine. The DP-UB9000 does not support more niche items like 3D Blu-Rays and SACDs.
If you're looking for a universal player that supports anything and everything in your collection, the X-110 ($999) is a great option that is more affordable than the X-200.
What features should you look for in a 4K Blu-Ray player?
There are a few things you want to keep an eye out for when shopping for a 4K Blu-Ray player. First and foremost, you will want to make sure it can actually play 4K discs. This is typically indicated by 4K or UHD labels on the box and device itself. You will also be able to tell by the price, as there's a significant price disparity between HD Blu-Ray players and 4K ones.
Next, you will want to make sure the player supports popular HDR formats. HDR is available on even budget 4K TVs now, so it's worth making sure this feature is available. Ideally, it will support HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, but as long as it supports the latter two you will be able to enjoy most content out there. If the player supports HDR10+, it's nice but not entirely necessary. HDR10+ isn't a widespread feature yet.
Lastly, you will want to consider the audio output options. Pretty much all Blu-Ray players support HDMI audio out to connect soundbars. Most mid-range devices also have digital coaxial so you can connect your device to a home theater receiver. Pricier models will have analog audio, which is important if you want a robust home theater speaker setup.