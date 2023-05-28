8 Best iCloud Alternatives For iPhone And iPad

For most iPhone and iPad users, iCloud is the easy pick for storing your photos, videos, and other files. However, it's far from the only game in town, and there are plenty of additional options that may be worth considering, especially if you're bumping up against some of iCloud's limitations.

While Apple has done a pretty good job of making iCloud available for Windows PCs, it's still a solution that works best if you're firmly entrenched in the Apple ecosystem — there's no doubt that it's far more tightly integrated on the Mac. Further, there's no official way to use iCloud on an Android phone or tablet or a Linux PC other than logging in with a browser.

Then there's the storage allotment. Apple still only offers a relatively paltry free 5GB with an iCloud account, no matter how many Apple devices you own. Of course, Apple is happy to offer you more storage for a monthly subscription fee at reasonably competitive prices. However, many other cloud storage services offer more generous amounts of free storage that may meet your needs, and some charge considerably less if you do want to buy more.

While there's no doubt that iCloud will give you the best experience on your iPhone — it's built into the operating system, after all — many competing cloud storage services also offer iPhone apps to access your files and backup your photos. Here are some of the most popular alternatives to iCloud for storing your videos, photos, and other files online.