Amazon Drive Is Getting The Axe

It seems that Amazon has decided to give up on one of its products if only to shift the focus fully toward a different, perhaps more promising, option. In an email sent to customers, as well as on its FAQ website, the company has confirmed that it will be shutting down Amazon Drive. Although it's being replaced by Amazon Photos, Amazon doesn't appear to be planning to bring it back for good, and only some files will find a new home in the Photos app. If you've been using the system in any major way any time recently, you'll need to know what's happening to Amazon Drive and how much time you have left to transfer your files before they're gone forever.

The less successful Google One clone allows each Amazon customer to store files securely in the cloud, and anyone with an account gets 5GB of storage for free, while Prime members get 5GB for everything as well as unlimited photo storage. There are also paid plans that expand the data limits considerably. The first plan gives you 1TB for $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year, while the second plan bumps it up to 2TB at a considerable price increase of $11.99/month or $119.98/year. On the other hand, the 2TB plan is similarly priced to the aforementioned Google One, which costs $10 a month or $100 annually.