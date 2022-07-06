Amazon Prime Serves Up A Year Of Grubhub+: Here's How To Claim It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an Amazon Prime member and you're feeling a little hungry, you'll like the news that Just Eat Takeaway has just shared. Amazon is teaming up with Grubhub, and as part of that collaboration, you can snag a yearly subscription to the service for free. Seeing as Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99 per month, that's a pretty sweet deal if you tend to order food frequently. Let's take a look at what exactly is in store, and more importantly, how to get your year of Grubhub+ for free.

Both parties in this collaboration hardly need an introduction, and in a way, they operate in a similar manner. Amazon Prime guarantees free delivery on a whole lot of products, and Grubhub+ grants you access to unlimited free deliveries from a number of restaurants. In both cases, the service doesn't cover everything — there are some restaurants on Grubhub where the service still comes with a delivery fee. However, it's still a good deal if you're careful to mostly order from the places that do support Grubhub+, and especially so if you consider that this offer is free for a whole year.

If you're already a Grubhub+ member, you can still grab your freebies during this promotion as long as you're not using Grubhub Campus or Corporate. Once you connect your Grubhub account to your Amazon Prime, your free year will begin with the start of your next billing cycle.