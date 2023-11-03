10 Major Limitations Of MacBooks You Need To Know Before You Buy

The MacBook is routinely listed as one of the best laptops out there on multiple fronts. Whether you need something for remote work from home or are looking for a laptop with the best battery life, the MacBook is one of the most versatile laptops available, and all of that makes it an easy choice to pick if you're in need of a reliable laptop.

There's a variety of reasons that the MacBook makes sense for many people. It could be one of the many MacBook features that can change how you use your laptop, the high quality of the Apple Silicon MacBooks, or just the convenience of adding another piece of tech to your range of Apple products, it's not hard to justify picking one up.

However, before you jump ahead and pick up a brand new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, it's worth taking a step back to think about some of the major limitations of owning a MacBook. For some use cases, these limitations can be major bumps in the road that you should be aware of before you buy a MacBook.