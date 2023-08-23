Apple Backs California Bill In Surprising Support Of Right To Repair

Apple's track record of allowing easy and affordable repairs hasn't been stellar, but the company is now making course corrections. After opening the route to self-repair across its iPhone and Mac portfolio, the company has now lent support for California's right-to-repair bill. Apple says it will support the Right to Repair (SB 244) bill as long as it doesn't pose a risk to safety and data security for its customers and repairs with non-genuine parts are properly disclosed, among other things.

"We are happy to continue to engage in further, more substantive discussion of the key provisions we believe are essential to a Device Repair bill that prioritizes consumer choice and reliable repairs," wrote Apple's legal affairs executive Michael Foulkes in a letter to California senator Susan Eggman, as acquired by The Verge. The bill requires OEMs to provide genuine repair parts and detailed product information to independent consumer repair shops and consumers. The bill passed the California Senate unanimously after nearly half a decade's worth of efforts by organizations like the Public Interest Research Groups (PIRG).

"After a decade of fighting against Right to Repair, Apple has decided to support our legislation," remarked Repair.org Executive Director Gay Gordon-Byrne. While Apple has warmed up to repairs, the situation still isn't ideal. According to iFixit, which performed part swaps for the current-gen iPhone 14 series models, Apple continues its streak of non-repair-friendly engineering. Apple is also under investigation in France over similar repair restrictions.