Apple Self Service Repair opens DIY door with new parts store

This week Apple revealed they’d be releasing parts, tools, and manuals for future Apple devices for repairs. They’ll call this their Apple Self Service Repair program, and it’ll start with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. This move appears to change the way Apple approaches device hardware handling and repair, away from restricting repairs to those “authorized” to do so, allowing consumers to take their destiny into their own hands.

Self Service Repair with Apple will allow customers to “join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers” when it launches in early 2022. Consumers will join those AASPs and IRPs with official access to Apple parts, tools, and manuals.

The Apple Self Service Repair program will work with parts, tools, and manuals for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 in early 2022. Apple suggested that they’ll move on to Mac computers with M1 chips, then other devices. The first phase of the program will focus on iPhone 12 and 13 display, camera, and battery replacement and repair.

The launch of this program will include a new Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. At launch, this new store will include “more than 200 individual parts and tools” for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It’ll be interesting to see how the opening of this store will affect 3rd-party part sales.

Individuals will be encouraged to review a Repair Manual before visiting the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. After placing an order and repairing their own device, users will be encouraged to send their used part or parts back to Apple for recycling, at which point they will “receive credit toward their purchase.”

Do you think you’ll use Apple’s new Apple Self Service Repair program in the future? Would you have been involved in the past if you’d had the opportunity? Do you think this program will encourage other gadget makers to create their own similar setups for devices of all sorts?