The 10 Best HDMI To USB-C Adapters To Upgrade Your Monitor Setup
Mutli-monitor setups are a blessing for productivity. The simple multitasking made available through having multiple displays to keep track of any number of things at one time can be hard to let go of once it's been experienced. However, for those basing their setup on a laptop, there can be one major issue — ports.
As time has gone by, more and more laptops have slimmed down to just having a couple of USB-C ports, making the USB-C to HDMI adapter a quiet hero for enabling seamless visual experiences across multiple devices. Whether you're a professional in need of a presentation powerhouse or a gamer craving a larger screen, these adapters bridge the gap between your USB-C-equipped device and an HDMI-enabled display.
Before you rush to buy the adapter to help you embark on your dual monitor dreams, be aware that an enormous amount of choices are ahead of you. Going to Amazon and searching "USB-C to HDMI adapter" yields over 3,000 results, and it can be hard to comb through which of those are worthwhile in the grand scheme of things.
Beyond that, not every USB-C is created equally and some consumers may want more than just a simple adapter. For every possible budget and set of needs, there exists a choice that may just be the solution you need.
How we selected products
For the following adapters (and cables), several factors were taken into consideration. The number one consideration for any USB-C to HDMI adapter is functionality. Can you plug it in and expect it to work? Many adapters advertise functionality with a variety of devices, but consumer reviews illuminate that some devices simply just don't reliably work with the product.
Another consideration taken for the following choices is the alternative features some of these products offer and whether or not that added functionality works and is worthwhile. The previous two factors were combined with consumer reviews and a look at the price of the item to get a better picture of the best choice for each category.
As mentioned earlier, not all USB-Cs are created equally. Although USB-C eliminated the ever-dreaded flipping that comes with USB-A, the more convenient form factor comes loaded with compatibility issues galore. Before purchasing anything, it is worthwhile to do your research and make sure that the adapter you are purchasing will work with your specific device.
Best Direct USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Anker 310 USB-C Adapter
Anker is one of the most reliable brands in the world of cables and adapters, with a wide variety of products for almost any given need. As such, it's no surprise that their Anker 310 USB-C Adapter stands tall as the best of the basic USB-C to HDMI adapter.
The adapter is 4k compatible, so if you're in the market for a simple product that you can plug straight into your device, link up to an HDMI cord, and not have to think about it much further, this is the perfect pick.
You can purchase the Anker 310 USB-C Adapter at Anker's website for $17.99.
Best Budget Direct USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Sniokco USB-C to HDMI Adapter
So many tech accessories can quickly become a little more expensive than you bargained for, and adapters are no different. For a simple USB-C to HDMI adapter, Sniokco's USB-C to HDMI adapter is a solid choice.
Sniokco's adapter sits at 4.4 stars with over 4,000 customer reviews on Amazon. The adapter supports 4k output and is available in red if that's your thing. For a quick adapter that won't cost an arm and a leg, look no further.
The Sniokco USB-C to HDMI Adapter can be purchased on Amazon for $9.99.
Best USB-C to HDMI Cable: uni USB-C to HDMI Cable
It is possible that an adapter might not even be what you need at all. Be it for travel or the wild chance that you don't own an HDMI cable at all, a USB-C to HDMI Cable cuts out the need for an adapter altogether, opting for a more direct solution.
Uni's USB-C to HDMI Cable offers an easy solution at a more than reasonable price point. The cable itself is available in 4 different lengths, for whatever your needs may be, and has a 4.6-star rating with over 24,000 reviews on Amazon.
The six-foot uni USB-C to HDMI Cable can be purchased on Amazon for $15.99.
Best Multiport USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Plugable USB-C to HDMI Multiport Adapter
With the loss of real estate on any given laptop as far as ports go, it can be a bit of a pain to lose a USB-C port to an adapter and get no further use out of it — especially if your device also charges via USB-C.
There are a multitude of solutions to this issue, but the simplest by far is a simple multiport adapter that splits your USB-C into HDMI alongside USB-C and USB-A. The best of these devices is the Plugable USB-C to HDMI Multiport Adapter. It's simple and affordable, with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon.
The Plugable USB-C to HDMI Multiport Adapter can be purchased on Amazon for $24.95.
Best USB-C Hub: MDKiN USB-C Adapter
Going a step beyond the simple multiport adapter comes the USB-C hub. This steps beyond but maintains the simple needs of a USB-C to HDMI adapter while also providing extra functionality to power users.
The MDKiN USB-C Adapter stands out in this class. It is equipped with two USB-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.0 ports, an ethernet port, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port. This covers almost every need you could have with a USB-C hub and still maintains the ability to add another monitor to your set-up.
The MDKiN USB-C Adapter can be purchased on Amazon for $41.99.
Best Budget USB-C Hub: ACASIS USB-C Hub
The best USB-C hubs can seem very attractive — right up until the moment you see the price tag. However, there are a ton of solutions available that can all be obtained without breaking the bank.
The ACASIS USB-C Hub stands out as an affordable alternative. The hub comes equipped with three USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI port. While not as feature-rich as some more expensive options, the ACASIS hub has all of your basic needs covered at a low cost.
The ACASIS USB-C Hub can be purchased on Amazon starting at $13.99.
Best Multiport USB-C to HDMI Adapter for Mac: Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter
An obvious concern for anyone thinking about buying an M1 MacBook users is connecting it to an outside display to the device. Apple's Silicon-enabled Macbooks were made with only one external display in mind, so there is, unfortunately, no solution that reliably enables anything beyond a dual monitor setup.
With that out of the way, there are still plenty of choices for anyone using Apple products without an M1 chip, and Apple's own USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is perhaps the most straightforward answer.
The Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter can be purchased from Apple for $69.00.
Best 8K USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Anker 518 USB-C Adapter
On the off chance you have an 8K TV or even an 8K monitor, you'll need both an adapter and an HDMI cable that can handle that kind of output, and your best bet will be Anker's 518 USB-C Adapter.
This simple, direct USB-C to HDMI adapter supports 8K displays at up to 60hz. The only word of caution to give is that you need to be absolutely sure that your laptop can handle outputting at 8K before purchasing this relatively pricey adapter.
The Anker 518 USB-C Adapter can be purchased from Anker for $49.99.
Best Dual USB-C to HDMI Adapter: Anker USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter
For some users out there, two monitors simply aren't enough, which makes the Anker's USB-C to Dual HDMI adapter a perfect solution for those who need to connect a third display.
The only real caveat to bear in mind is that the adapter does support dual 4k displays, but both will be capped at a 30hz refresh rate. With Anker's reliability and a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this is an easy purchase to set up a triple monitor workstation.
The Anker USB-C to Dual HDMI Adapter can be purchased on Amazon for $34.99.
Togconn USB-C to HDMI Adapter (Best Mini USB-C to HDMI Adapter)
Portability is king, and sometimes, the best solution is the most portable solution. If you want an adapter that can easily fit into your pocket, the Togconn USB-C to HDMI Adapter is the ultimate solution.
The reviews on Amazon for the USB-C to HDMI version of Togconn's adapter all sit at or above four stars. When it comes to getting something reliable, affordable, and small, Togconn's got you covered on this one.
The Togconn USB-C to HDMI Adapter can be purchased on Amazon for $9.49.