How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Windows

While working on your Windows computer, have you ever felt the need to set up another monitor? With a two-monitor setup, you can multitask and do many things in less time.

For instance, you can have multiple browser windows on one monitor, while compiling your research on the other. For creative professionals, two monitors can help organize all the apps and tools necessary to create a masterpiece. Similarly, gamers or streamers can benefit from a dual monitor setup as they can use the extra screen to manage their audience, reply to comments, and more. All-in-all, two monitors can help you handle multiple workflows simultaneously, maximizing your productivity.

However, as enticing as a dual-monitor workstation sounds, it could be tedious to set up, especially if you are a first-time user. You can't just buy the latest monitor on the market and plug it right into your computer. To set up dual monitors with your Windows PC, it's best to check whether your PC has additional output ports, including HDMI or DisplayPort.

If you're using a laptop, some models come with a Thunderbolt that allows audio/video data transfer. Once you figure out which port is free, look for a compatible monitor that will work with the port. Note that different manufacturers provide different features on different models — get the one that suits you the most in terms of features and size. For reference, here is a list of the 10 excellent PC monitors to get you started.