Here's How To Run Windows 11 On Your MacBook

Parallels Desktop is a virtual machine program that lets you run Windows 11 on a simulated computer on your MacBook. Since Parallels creates a virtual Windows machine, you do not have to restart your Mac to switch between the two operating systems. There are several other benefits that come with using Parallels on Mac: firstly, it allows you to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, which can't run Boot Camp like older Macs; and secondly, it's relatively easy to set up and offers fast performance. Parallels Desktop allows you to launch Windows apps side-by-side with Mac apps thanks to a Coherence mode, not to mention that you can also run AAA games that do not support macOS.

You will need to download Parallels Desktop 17, the latest version of the Parallels app, from its website. You get a 14-day free trial, after which it costs $79.99 to get the Standard Edition and $99 for the Pro Edition. For most users who only want to run Windows apps and games, a standard license will be enough. We recommend you check the feature comparison chart on the official website to see which edition is best suited for your needs.

To install Parallels 17 on your Mac, go to its official website and click the Try Now button if you haven't purchased the app. Now, click on the Parallels Desktop for Mac option to download the DMG file on your Mac.

Locate the DMG file on your Mac and double-click to open it. Now, double-click on the Install Parallels Desktop option. The installer will download the full app and install it in the background. Once the installation is over, you will need to authorize the app with your admin password. Finally, Parallels will require access to several macOS directories to enable the full features set. Follow the on-screen instructions to grant access to all the directories and click on the Finish button.

Keep in mind that there are other virtual machine applications on the market, including free options like VirtualBox. Your experiences with them may vary, but they could be worth checking out if Parallels is outside of your budget.