How To Remove Start Menu Ads In Windows 11 (And Other Annoying Settings To Fix While You're At It)

In 2016, Microsoft made a decision everyone had been dreading – serving ads directly to your Windows 10 operating system. At first, it was only a lockscreen advertisement for "Rise of the Tomb Raider" on the Window Store, and only appeared on free versions of the operating system. Still, skeptics argued it set a worrying precedent, and they were right. File Explorer later got ads, and Edge nags started appearing in the Start Menu.

These decisions and more made Windows 10 what Slate called a "privacy nightmare." If users thought Windows 11 would flip this paradigm, they were wrong. Microsoft upped the ante with even more intrusive, privacy-disrespecting decisions like putting Start Menu ads right alongside your recent files. Thankfully, there's some good news: you can disable that — among other annoyances — in just a few minutes.

Some of the settings to disable annoyances can be changed right from the Settings app. Others — like Start Menu ads — may require installing third-party software or digging into the registry editor, both of which can be done safely. We've tested these tips, but SlashGear takes no responsibility for anything that happens to your device as a result of trying them. If none of that puts you off, then let's take a look at how you can remove Windows 11 Start Menu ads and many, many other invasive features.