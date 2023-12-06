How To Use Bing's New GPT-4 Powered Deep Search Feature (And Why You Should)

Microsoft recently folded every AI-assisted trick in its expansive product portfolio under the Copilot umbrella, complete with a fresh logo in tow alongside expanded availability. As the company heads into 2024, it has detailed a handful of new features that will roll out soon. First in line is an upgraded foundation. Microsoft upgraded its Copilot tools to the GPT-4 model a few months ago, but following Open AI's first dev day conference where an upgraded version was revealed, everything is switching to the more advanced GPT-4 Turbo. It will be available for all users in the coming weeks.

The text-to-image superpowers of Copilot are also being upgraded to the DALL-E 3 engine. We've used this one and can confirm that not only are the visuals improved dramatically, but also its understanding of prompts is also better. Another cool trick coming soon to Bing Search is multi-modality, which lets you combine text and image inputs for an improved search experience.

But the biggest upgrade in this domain is Deep Search, which will soon be available to Bing users. In a nutshell, if AI was ever destined to reimagine the web search experience and make it more rewarding, Deep Search is the answer. It breaks down a simple search query in multiple directions and presents relevant answers for each one so that you're saved from the trouble of subsequent search steps.