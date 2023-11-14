What Is GPT-4 Turbo, And Is It Better Than GPT-4?

As of this writing, ChatGPT-4 Turbo is only available to paying developers, but it will make its way to the general public soon.

In its announcement, OpenAI touted how much more context GPT-4 Turbo can glean from both chatbot queries and the data it's been trained to parse. Not only is the training data set, as mentioned earlier, current as of April 2023, but the chatbot now has a 128k context window, which means that queries can now "fit the equivalent of more than 300 pages of text in a single prompt."

This better contextual understanding can also be seen in removing the dropdown menu that dictated what other AI tools you wanted to use with that chatbot, like DALL-E 3 for image generation. Starting with ChatGPT-4 Turbo, the chatbot will understand from your query that you're seeking an image, for example, and solicit help from DALL-E as a result. The same goes for utilizing "Browse with Bing" if you make it clear that you want ChatGPT to connect to the internet. The new model also does an improved job of staying on task when given precise instructions, like when solicited to write a specific kind of code. (The example given in OpenAI's announcement is "always respond in XML.")