Why Windows Copilot Has Users A Little Underwhelmed

Artificial intelligence has rapidly become an increasingly large presence in our daily lives. In September 2023, Microsoft announced that it would be rolling out Windows Copilot, an "AI companion" for its desktop and notebook computer operating system.

"Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data, and what you are doing at the moment on your PC to provide better assistance — with your privacy and security at the forefront," read the announcement. "It will be a simple and seamless experience, available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and our web browser with Edge and Bing."

In running down all of the latest features added to Windows 11 in the "Moment 4" update, Microsoft described the Windows version of Copilot as being something that "empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens your cognitive load — making once complicated tasks, simple." The implication is that harnessing the power of its existing AI chatbot in an environment where it's aware of what Windows can do and what's on your computer would help you complete tasks that require diving into a sea of menus.

In the YouTube video unveiling Copilot, example prompts include "play something to help me focus" to spin up a new Spotify playlist, "organize my windows" to organize your open windows into a symmetrical grid, "turn on dark mode" to do the obvious, and clicking a "summarize" button to generate a summary of an article. Does it work that well, though? In practice, the answer appears to be yes, only if you limit it to the specific prompts that were shown off, as there isn't much more there yet.