Microsoft Edge Is About To Get Its Own Built-In VPN

While it did get rid of much of the baggage that weighed down Internet Explorer, Microsoft's Edge browser has ended up being just as controversial as its predecessor, mostly because of a few missteps in the company's marketing and its aggressive push. Despite those contentious and sometimes distasteful tactics, Microsoft Edge has the makings of a solid and impressive web browser. It continues to grow a good set of built-in features on top of Chromium, and the latest version is designed to protect your privacy, something the old Microsoft probably wouldn't have even bothered offering outright.

A lot of people today spend most of their time on the web. This makes browsers fertile ground for harvesting information that could be traced back to the user. There are plenty of laws written to protect people from such privacy intrusions, but those in the advertising and hacking businesses always find technical and legal loopholes to get around them. Browser makers have also stepped up to protect their users, but sometimes, the basics just aren't enough anymore.

The next step in protecting web users is masking their identities and activities. That's where Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) come in; they're one of the most common tools used by privacy-conscious people and those whose lives depend on anonymity. There are plenty of VPN service providers, of course, many of which make essentially the same promises, but at different prices. Some users may find it difficult to decide which one to trust, but they don't have to make that decision if they use Microsoft Edge.