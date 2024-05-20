Microsoft's AI Recall Feature Is A Search Engine For Everything You've Ever Done On Your PC

At a Monday event focused on the future of Windows and Surface, Microsoft announced a slew of new features that will be enabled through the new Copilot Runtime, which is a native AI layer in the Windows operating system. Among them is Recall, a search tool that uses multimodal AI with natural language processing to find anything you have done on your PC. Microsoft has made a lot of mistakes over the years, and Recall will either join the ranks or revolutionize local search as we know it.

The sheer breadth of what is now searchable on your Windows PC with Recall is what makes the feature so astounding. Far from being a mere index of file names, clear text, and metadata like a traditional Windows search, Recall can do everything from find a particular slide in a PowerPoint presentation to finding a particular picture of a dress based on a natural language description of the item — both demos showed off onstage by Microsoft representatives. You can even search through video calls, chats, and other past activities, even if you can't remember the precise language.

Finally, there will be a scrollable timeline containing the sum of Recall's pachyderm memory, sort of similar to the Timeline feature from Windows 10 but with a lot more information. All of this is made possible by the new Microsoft Copilot Runtime, a native layer of Windows that controls AI in new ARM PCs. Speaking of which, should you wish to use Recall, you'll be out of luck until you upgrade your computer.