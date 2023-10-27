If You're Thinking About Buying A New Computer, Wait For Snapdragon X Elite: Here's Why

In November 2020, Apple turned the computing world on its head by introducing its own ARM-based computer processor, the M1. ARM-based computing was not new at the time, but the main difference between other ARM-based processors and the M1 was the sheer amount of power and battery efficiency that came along with Apple's processors. Apple made a hard pivot to ARM tech, leaving x86 processors from Intel behind. To put it mildly, things have gone well since.

Now, Snapdragon is entering the ARM race with its own high-performance, low-power output computing solution: The Snapdragon X Elite processor for Windows on ARM. With this processor, Snapdragon is not pulling any punches, boasting beefy performance in a power-sipping package. Now, Windows on ARM can stand toe-to-toe with Apple's offerings and, in fact, may be able to beat them in some ways.

So, if you're in the market for a new PC, here are a few reasons why you might want to wait for a Snapdragon Elite offering.