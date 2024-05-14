Is Google's New AI Listening To Your Phone Calls?

Google would like you to believe that it only wants to keep you safe by offering a new feature that listens to your phone calls. At Shoreline Amphitheater today in Mountain View, California, Google representatives took the stage to announce a slew of new AI features. There's new Google Search AI, new versions of Gemini, and even an AI-powered Google Photos search. But one of the few AI features that seems like it will directly impact the user experience of Android is a Gemini feature that will listen to the contents of your phone calls and deliver an alert if the call is suspected of being a scam. For example, an alert would appear if the caller asked for your bank username and password, something a real representative from your bank would never do.

In theory, this fraud alert feature is meant to help people who might not be savvy enough to avoid these types of scams. But of course, it's not possible to deliver those alerts without real-time processing of what's being said on your phone calls. In a blog post about the feature, Google claims everything will happen on-device, with the call remaining private to you. The feature is also planned to be opt-in, meaning users will have to turn it on in order for it to start working.

However, it's easy to be skeptical of Google in this case, and it's not easy to take their word on anything privacy-related. After all, Google's entire game is collecting your information to target ads back at you, and your phone calls are a treasure trove of personal information that Google would very much benefit from having access to. In other words, they might say everything is private, but they also have an incentive to capture as much user data as possible. So, is this feature actually secure?