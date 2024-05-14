Google's 'Ask Photos' Feature Uses AI To Help You Remember The Little Things

The official Google Blog posted more details about Ask Photos after the feature was introduced during the Google I/O keynote. A third example question was used to illustrate this: "What themes have we had for Lena's birthday parties?" According to Google, when presented with this kind of query, Ask Photos can not only narrow down photos of a specific person's birthday parties, but also understand whatever underlying theme there was to the decorations, cake design, etc. for each year's party. In the blog post's illustration of what the results look like, Ask Photos was able to discern that for "Lena's" last four birthday parties, the themes were "A princess celebration," "Under the sea with mermaids," and "Two magical unicorn parties."

As the blog post puts it, "Ask Photos understands your query, and then forms a plan to find the answer," during which it can discern people, places, dates, and keywords, as well as "natural language concepts like 'themed birthday party.'" To respond, Google says that its Gemini AI has "multimodal capabilities" that are able to figure out what's happening in each photo, including reading text in it, en route to selecting the right ones while generating its response.

Google does stress, though, that this is an experimental feature that won't always offer up correct answers. If the AI makes a mistake, you can offer up corrections that will be taken into account going forward. Privacy-wise, Google says that it won't use Google Photos data for ads. Similarly, it adds that humans will never see your Ask Photos queries "except in rare cases to address abuse or harm," and that the AI is not trained on your personal data.