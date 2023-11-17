10 Tricks To Effortlessly Find Anything With Google Photos

Capturing a photo is easy. But finding that photo again is another story entirely. Google Photos is a capable service for backing up images to the cloud and searching for them, too. The service leverages the best of Google's search engine and machine learning algorithms, just as it has since its debut. But did you know Google Photos has some nifty tricks for searching for your photos?

It's not surprising that the experience of searching for a digital photo feels akin to finding a proverbial needle in a haystack. Cell phone cameras are better than ever, capable of capturing tricky scenes in low light or far distances. And our collective desire to document everything on social media hasn't waned. Digital imaging observers Rise Above Research estimated that 2023 would see close to 10 trillion photos stored on worldwide handsets, other storage media, and cloud services like Google Photos.

If you haven't looked recently, you might be surprised to learn all the ways you can now search for images (and videos) in Google Photos. In addition to supporting a range of search parameters, Google Photos now returns what it believes are the images most relevant to your search as the first result on the top of the page. These images are sorted by relevance as opposed to date.

We've identified 10 ways you can search for content in Google Photos. We tried all of these tips on a Windows PC using Chrome. Our Google Photos account was loaded with over 1TB of images and videos captured on a dozen devices. Ready to unearth your favorite memories? Read on to see how Google Photos' search tricks can help you access those long-lost photos.