From Android 15 To AI, Here's Everything We Expect Google To Unveil At I/O 2024

The first beta for Android 15 is already out in the wild, so expect even more details about it to be revealed at Google I/O. There's plenty we already know about the next version of the world's most popular mobile operating system, like that it might have a DeX-like desktop mode, an app archiving system to make it easier to load apps on and off a device, changes to key management for end-to-end encryption, and a lot more tuning under the hood. But it's quite likely that Google has been waiting for I/O to reveal the really juicy upgrades, and the official schedule for the event seems to add credence to that theory. A "What's new in Android" panel is scheduled for just after the main and developer keynotes.

Other features we already know about include partial screen sharing—that is, the ability to screen record or cast an app rather than the entire screen—a welcome change for those who don't want private notifications popping up while trying to show off vacation photos on the living room TV. We're also seeing satellite network connectivity that won't be limited to emergencies like it is on the newest iPhones, as well as more notification management to keep annoying group chats at bay, and even improvements to the foldable experience. Speaking of foldables, there's some hardware we hope to see as well, so let's turn our attention to the Pixel lineup.